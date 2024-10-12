Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra seems to have left social media divided. The film which marks Alia Bhatt's action avatar in a solo lead film, was expected to sweep across the box office. But once the reviews started pouring in, the scenario wasn't as expected. While Alia is a force to reckon with, Vedang seems to have made a compelling performance in the film.

Social media reactions

The film also comes back as Alia Bhatt's solo lead film after a long time. But, its not all roses for the film as the Dharma Productions film has also received some strong criticisms as well. "The hate Alia bhatt & Karan Johar are getting for trying to set up fake narratives about Alia being a rare phenomenon is getting exposed. An average actress whose nostrils give more vibrations than expression. Can't be expected anything #Jigra must be reality check to nepo mafia," a social media user wrote.

"Alia Bhatt cannot believe Kareena Kapoor thinks Jigra will cross 500 crores! What a joke! With empty theatres and poor reviews, #Jigra will be fading in oblivion. Should have been a movies for OTT. Let the jokes coming, Kareena!" another social media user opined.

"Dharma Productions spent crores of rupees and organised a pre-release event in Hyderabad. They also have lakhs of rupees to #SamanthaRuthPrabhu and #RanaDaggubati just to be present there. But #Jigra collected only 5 lakhs rupees from the entire south region," read a comment. "They compared Alia to bacchan but never revealed they meant Abhishekh. #Jigra," another comment read.

"#Jigra has #AliaBhatt performing some of the most illogical and absurd stunts and an equally bizarre jail break sequences which makes you question whether some of these so-called critics are purposely being soft on this movie because of their personal biases!" a fan opined. "I agree while watching #Jigra this was the issue but authenticity in this film is amazing! It's an above average film. Yes not the best work of alia but still really good!!" another person wrote.

However, there were many who couldn't stop raving about the film as well. "#Jigra has been watched. aliaa08 delivers another solid, engaging yet powerful role with perfection. Vedang was equally brilliant, especially had me in the emotional scenes. @Vasan_Bala sir has struck chords with his brilliant direction. Heartwarming climax. Background score best," read a comment.

"#Jigra might've just become my favourite movie of Alia Bhatt, last 45 mins are the most gripping sequences I've seen everrrrr," another comment read. "JIGRA must be the best-ever action thriller I have seen. the movie is damn engaging. #AliaBhatt you are the best #VedangRaina best. these samosa critics and people naming this movie a disaster don't know what they are talking about," another comment read.