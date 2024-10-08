Sanjay Leela Bhansali has revealed how Alia Bhatt reacted after Inshallah with Salman Khan was shelved. The ace director, who is now working with Alia Bhatt on Love and War, has said that the actress went through a gamut of emotions before coming to terms with the big project getting shelved. Bhansali revealed that once Inshallah was shelved, he offered Gangubai Kathiawadi to the actress.

How Alia coped up

"I was doing Inshallah with her. Then it suddenly got shelved. She broke down, cracked up, cried, raved, ranted, and locked herself in a room. Then I called her up after one week, and I said you are playing Gangubai. She said, 'From Los Angeles, where I was supposed to be playing the character (in Inshallah), I have come to Kamathipura. How do I do it?" Bhansali told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

Still a bit of Gangubai in her

"I don't know this character'. I said, 'Do you trust me, and do you know me?' Then I'll tap into that strong woman in you because I can see it in your eyes. I can see how strong how convinced you are of certain things that you do, I've understood your personality," he revealed telling her. Bhansali further added that he too was surprised by how Alia adapted to the role. He revealed that even till date she sometimes talks like Gangubai.

"How do you tap into an actor who says, 'I didn't know I could play the brothel madam. I didn't know I had a lower pitch, I didn't know I had to stand there and do this. I've started enjoying sir.' And she just flew into the role. She even today sometimes talks like Gangubai. It's so much a part of it. It's so beautiful to have believed in her, to have tapped in her," he mentioned.