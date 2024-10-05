Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra is all set for a big release on October 11. Ahead of the film's release, the director, Vasan Bala revealed in an interview that he had mailed a rough draft to Karan Johar when Alia Bhatt was not finalised. But the Dharma honcho sent it to the actress and later told him 'this is how it works'.

How Karan sent the script to Alia

And while Vasan meant that he wanted to make the draft prettier for Alia to see, many on reddit are furious with Karan Johar for sending it to Alia without director's approval. "I had sent one very kaccha pakka (roughly drafted) email, very stream of consciousness thought, sent it to Karan. I think six or seven hours later, he called saying, 'I've already sent it to Alia'," he said in an interview with Tried&Refused Productions.

"I was really not happy with it. I was like, 'I would have at least done some spellcheck, grammar check, hygiene, written some very nice hero entry. So that email was sent, I was like, 'Why did you do this?'. Karan said, 'No, no, this is how it works'," he further added.

Reddit reacts

"I don't think vasan was upset that it went to alia. But just tells us how she is prioritised over anyone else. It's a diamond platter not a silver one," a user commented. "Given the power imbalance, he can't afford to get upset. Otherwise, he'd probably get blacklisted and badmouthed on KWK, lol. The person was put in an awkward position," another user wrote.

"This is exactly what dharma does or should I say Karan does. He takes in good directors and then makes them work with his fav nepos," a social media user wrote. "Ya, and he replied 'This is how it works' My God, the directors have no say at all," another social media user commented. "See this is why I can never root for her, no matter what she achieves, it will never feel earned!" read a comment.

"Such artificial stardom. On top of that, she's plain bad in comparison to actual decent actresses who are good looking as well," another comment read. "This is how it works" yup. It's all rigged," one more person commented.