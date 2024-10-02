Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina and Vasan Bala have whipped up quite a storm with their upcoming film – Jigra. All set for release, the makers and the star cast is busy promoting the film at all platforms. Now, in a latest interview, Bala has revealed that he wasn't with Karan Johar sending the script to Alia Bhatt when she wasn't even finalised.

Vasan revealed that he had written a rough draft and mailed it to Karan Johar to take a look at. However, a few hours later, KJo called him back and said that he had sent it to Alia. Vasan wasn't too pleased about it as he wanted to work more on the draft before sending it to a star like Bhatt. "I had sent one very kaccha pakka (roughly drafted) email, very stream of consciousness thought, sent it to Karan. I think six or seven hours later, he called saying, 'I've already sent it to Alia'," he said in an interview with Tried&Refused Productions.

Bala wasn't happy

"I was really not happy with it. I was like, 'I would have at least done some spellcheck, grammar check, hygiene, written some very nice hero entry. So that email was sent, I was like, 'Why did you do this?'. Karan said, 'No, no, this is how it works'," he further added.

Alia chased him for one month

Alia also revealed that she was blown away by the first half but it didn't feel complete. The National award-winning actress then chased the director for over a month to get the second half of the script. "So my first response to him after he sent me the first half was, 'Where's the second half?' Because I said, 'I'm not feeling complete. I need the second half'. I chased him for one month for the second half, and then it came together," she added.