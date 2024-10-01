Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor are the coolest sisters-in-law of Bollywood. Alia is married to Ranbir Kapoor who is cousin of Kareena Kapoor. Alia and Bebo share a warm camaraderie, which is evident in their social media posts for one another. The two never shy away from showering one another with praise and love every time they are asked about each other on chat shows.

And we got to see a glimpse of it recently when the two ladies met in front of the paparazzi. The Jigra actress and Bebo couldn't stop talking and laughing while the paps kept asking them to pose together. However, there were some on social media who quickly started comparisons between the two actresses.

Social media reactions

"Bebo looks better than Alia even at this age," wrote a user.

"Kareena is trying to check out Alia's dress baar baar !! So typical girlie thingy!" another user wrote.

"Kareena Kapoor is seen in a very different outfit today," a social media user commented.

"Both are slaying," another social media user wrote.

"Fake.. all fake.. last week kareena had her birthday.. everyone wished her except aliaa," read a comment.

"Alia is nothing in front of bebo in terms of beauty... she's the ultimate," another comment read.

"Alia is princess, kareena is the queen," one more of the comments read.

When Kareena praised Alia

"I think she is the finest actor that has happened in the last decade. And for her to be embracing motherhood at such a young age, and she chose to do that. And she is such a brave actor, and such a brave person, and this (pregnancy) is such a normal thing. She is going to continue this great run of her career because she is supremely talented, you just need to have conviction in your own self and that is the most important thing," Kareena had once said about Alia Bhatt in an interview.