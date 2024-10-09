Alia Bhatt is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film – Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala and starring Vedang Raina along with her, the film is slated for release on October 11. Alia, along with the team, went down to Hyderabad to promote the film. Trivikram Srinivas, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rana Daggubati were the three celebs who were the special guests at the event.

Alia Bhatt heaps praise on Samantha

Alia revealed how when she messaged Samantha, it took her just a few seconds to say that she would be there to promote Jigra with the actress. Alia then said that it shows the 'material she's made of'. Bhatt couldn't stop raving about Samantha and her character, which made the actress teary-eyed. "Sam, my dearest Samantha... Rightfully so, you are a hero, on and off screen," Alia said.

"I have so much admiration for your talent, resilience, and strength. It's not easy to be a woman in a man's world. But you have surpassed gender. You stand tall on your two feet, with your talent and strong kicks, as an example for everyone," she added. The Love and War actress also asked Trivikram to make a film starring her and Samantha.

#Samantha You're a Hero. On & Off Screen. You surpass Gender.#Trivikram sir, I think me & Samantha should star in a film written and directed by you.



- #AliaBhatt



pic.twitter.com/4IyGSt7GgI — ???????? ????? (@BheeshmaTalks) October 8, 2024

No competition between actresses

In another segment, Alia was seen praising Samantha for agreeing to promote her film not thinking about any sort of competition. "They say, actresses usually compete with each other, but there's no such thing. I am so grateful that today, I have a pan-India superstar here to support my film," she said. Raha's mommy went on to sing - Oo Antava - for the actress which left her laughing and blushing.

After Jigra, Alia would immerse herself in the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. SLB revealed that the National Award winning actress cried, ranted, vented, and locked herself in a room when Inshallah was shelved.