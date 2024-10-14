And it is the clash of the biggies on social media. After Divya Khossla accused Alia Bhatt and the makers of Jigra of faking box-office numbers, Karan Johar seems to have taken an indirect dig at her. In his social media post, KJo called out 'fools'. However, that seems to have further fuelled the fire as Divya too has gone on posting indirect digs on social media.

Online tiff between Divya Khossla, Karan Johar

It all started when Bhushan Kumar's wife took to social media and shared a picture of an empty theatre where Jigra was being played. She accused the team of faking and manipulating box office numbers.

"Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty ... all theaters going empty everywhere. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai... khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye (Alia really has a lot of courage, bought tickets herself and faked the box office numbers)," she wrote.

Divya further added, "Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra Х (sic)." And soon, the Dharma honcho also took to social media and seemingly took an indirect dig at her. "Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools," he wrote. However, this didn't deter Divya from further sharing cryptic posts.

Divya Khossla shares cryptic post

"Truth will always offend fools opposed to it," she was quick to share. "When you are so accustomed to stealing what rightfully belongs to others, you will always seek shelter in silence. You will have no voice, no spine," she further shared. Divya's posts come a few months after there were claims of Jigra and her film – Savi being on the same premise.

On being asked about the same, the Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi actress had said, "Well, I would just like to say that with the love of the audience and the grace of God, Savi has proved its worth totally on its own merits. We had a very good run in theatres and OTT too, topping charts in various countries."