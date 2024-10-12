Divya Khossla has come down heavily on Alia Bhatt and the team of Jigra. Amid the claims of Alia Bhatt's Jigra making Rs 4.55 crore on day 1, Divya has shared a scathing take on the film and the 'fake numbers'. Bhushan Kumar's wife shared a picture of an empty theatre and accused Alia Bhatt of buying own tickets and faking BO numbers.

Divya slams Alia

"Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty ... all theaters going empty everywhere. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai... khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye (Alia really has a lot of courage, bought tickets herself and faked the box office numbers). Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra Х (sic)," Divya wrote.

Divya on similarities between Savi and Jigra

This is the second time Divya Khosla has shared her opinion on Jigra. There were rumours of similarities between Divya's film – Savi and Jigra pertaining to the jail break scene. On being asked about the same, the Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi actress had said, "Well, I would just like to say that with the love of the audience and the grace of God, Savi has proved its worth totally on its own merits. We had a very good run in theatres and OTT too, topping charts in various countries."

While Divya has shared an empty theatre picture, Bollywood and many southern celebs have turned cheerleaders for the Vasan Bala film. "You are an absolute blessing for us all! Thank you for letting us witness your talent and your craft," Rashmika Mandanna wrote. "Looks like a blockbuster already! All the best to @aliaa08 and the entire team for the release today!" Mahesh Babu wrote.

"There is only one @aliaabhatt. The greatest actress of this generation. If there is a film of hers in theatres, I am not going to miss it and neither should you," Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media and shared.