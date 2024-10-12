Alia Bhatt's Jigra has opened to mixed reviews. While there is one section that can't stop raving about Alia Bhatt in the film, another section feels it is an opportunity wasted. The film directed by Vasan Bala has Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina playing siblings. When Vedang gets caught in the hands of law, Alia does her best to set him free.

Alia's solo action lead

Jigra also marks Alia Bhatt's action avatar after her Hollywood debut – Heart of Stone. The actress would be seen jumping cars, firing guns, running across fire in the film. Despite the solo lead, the film hasn't managed to impress one and all. And if reports are to be believed, some morning shows of the film also had to be cancelled due to low numbers.

Show cancelled

As per reports, in the PVR INOX of Shipra mall in Ghaziabad, the first show had to be cancelled due to low bookings. The film hasn't managed to break or make any records either. Jigra has collected Rs 4.55 cr on day 1, which is Alia's lowest first day collection in the last few films. Now, whether the film picks up over the weekend remains to be seen.

Vedang Raina's acting skills have also been loved and praised by many. Alia too couldn't stop raving about how prettily the actor cries. "Vedang is fabulous. He is amazing. I don't think he knows how amazing he is. I told him when we did a very important scene, where he was crying, that one good thing is that you cry prettily and it's a good thing for a Hindi film hero. He is so hardworking. He is also very instinctive but also has some sort of prep. He reminded me a lot of Ranveer Singh and I told him this as well," the Kapoor girl had said in an interview.