Vedang Raina is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film – Jigra with Alia Bhatt. Vedang made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's Archies. The film became a launchpad for six new young actors. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda, and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor also made their debut with the film. Aditi Saigal, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda also made their debut.

What he likes in Suhana

However, the film tanked at the box office and even received terrible reviews from critics. Now, in an interview with Galatta, Vedang has spoken about how Suhana Khan would take 40 mins to get ready for the film while they used to get ready in 15 mins. Vedang was asked to reveal one thing he likes about Suhana and one thing he tolerates.

What he tolerates

While Vedang praised Suhana's warm and friendly nature, when it came down to what he tolerated, Raina said it was the time she takes for getting ready. "One thing I tolerate about her is that on set she used to take the most time to get ready. So, the guys would take 15 mins, you'd be done, and you'd be waiting for 40 mins only for Suhana," he said.

Vedang would be seen playing the role of Alia Bhatt's brother in Jigra. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress keeps showering the young boy with love and praise. In a recent interview, she had even compared him to Ranveer Singh. "Vedang is fabulous. He is amazing. I don't think he knows how amazing he is. I told him when we did a very important scene, where he was crying, that one good thing is that you cry prettily and it's a good thing for a Hindi film hero. He is so hardworking. He is also very instinctive but also has some sort of prep. He reminded me a lot of Ranveer Singh and I told him this as well," she said in an interview.