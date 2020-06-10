The bodies of a married woman and her three minor daughters were recovered on Wednesday morning from a well in Giridih district of Jharkhand, police said. While police initially dubbed it a suicide case, the woman's parents alleged torture by her in-laws.

Police has since taken the husband of victim Rubi Devi, 28, in custody for questioning. It was learnt that her body bore injury marks.

Police said the bodies of Ruby and her daughters Amrita, 6, Ritika, 3, and Gunjan, 2, were recovered from a well at Bangalibara village.

Her husband Deepu Chaudhary -- a resident of Satgawa in Koderma district -- had on Tuesday afternoon informed her parents that she had left her marital home along with their daughters. However, she did not reach her parents' home, 10 km away, by Tuesday night.

The parents then began to search for her and the minor children, who were found dead in the well.

Rubi's parents alleged she was tortured by her in-laws for bearing three daughters. Her husband was thrashed by villagers on suspicion of killing her and the three children before he was taken to the area police station for questioning.

Police said it was investigating to see if it was a case of suicide or murder.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.