A video of Manisha Rani lifting the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa trophy has taken over social media. The grand finale of the celebrity dance reality show will take place on March 2. However, even before the finale, there are reports of Manisha Rani having won the show. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant, had joined the show as a wildcard contestant.

Manisha Rani lifts the trophy?

And if the news turns out to be true, Manisha will be the first wildcard entrant to win the dance reality show. A Twitter page, known for its breaking news has revealed that Rani has won the show as per early trends. "Breaking #JDJ11 as per early reports History Rewritten #Wildcard wins #ManishaRani is winner of #JhalakDikhhlaJaa11 Confirmation awaits," it read.

The buzz around Manisha's win has been further amplified by a video doing the rounds. In the video, Manisha can be seen dressed in her dancing attire with the trophy in her hand. Ever since the rumours of the Bihari girl having won the show emerged, social media and her fans have gone into a tizzy. Deepika Kakar's husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, is the other name that was in the toughest competition with Manisha.

Manisha called 'Shehnaaz Gill of Bihar'

Manisha is often called the 'Shehnaaz Gill of Bihar' over her unfiltered statements and naivety. Manisha has been receiving a lot of love from her fans and voters with each of her performance. The judges too seem to have fallen in love with her innocence and sizzling dance moves. Now, whether the news of her winning the show is correct, guess, we will have to wait for a few more hours for the official confirmation.