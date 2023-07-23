Fans were thrilled to see Salman Khan back to hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. In fact, inmates too were in for a pleasant surprise upon seeing Bhaijaan schooling inmates in his style. However, as the show is inching closer towards the finale, the competition had toughened as now the game has become more competitive and murkier than what we saw in the weeks gone by.

Salman Khan reprimands Jiya Shankar and Manish Rani

And with no elimination in the last two weeks doesn't mean that everyone is safe. It was indeed a shock for inmates when they learned that this week there will be two evictions.

In the fifth Weekend Ka Vaar Salman Khan called out Manisha Rani for influencing contestants and creating forced scenarios and also reprimanded Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in water while giving Elvish Yadav.

Jiya was given a glass of water and a bowl filled with red chilli powder was kept on the table, Salman then instructed her to take a sip after eating the chilli powder. He managed to stop her just in time, explaining that no one should ever intentionally hurt another person. Salman explained how the handwash's ingredients contain acids that might be harmful to a human being and also read the caution that is written on handwash bottles. Jiya apologised to Elvish and Salman Khan and called herself dumb and stupid. However, while she was apologising she was smiling throughout. This irked Salman further.

"Jiya now also you are smiling all throughout. Dekho yeh maafi maangne ka tareeka hai nahi. Yeh bateesi dihake koi apologetic nahi hota. Smile karte hua koi aise sorry nahi bolta (This is not the way to apologise. You are smiling and laughing, that's not how one should say sorry)."

Salman also pulled her up for not stopping him from drinking the water knowing it has handwash mixed in it. Despite this, Jiya continued laughing and said she might be smiling but feels bad about her actions. She once again apologised to Elvish Yadav when he said to forget about the incident.

Salman Khan called out Manisha Rani for influencing contestants and creating forced scenarios

Salman discussed how Manisha's influenced Aashika and Elvish for her own benefit, explaining that this is part of the game. He also cautioned her against playing "Love Guru," as it may look forced to the contestants and audience. Salman said that she is trying to make a reality show scripted by making fake narratives and trying to set Aashika and Abhishek so that Jiya who is from another group doesn't eye on Fukra Insaan.

Salman Khan bashing Manisha Rani didn't go down with netizens

A user said, "They are humiliating her unnecessarily & they are making fun of her content also by calling 30s video. They are stopping her to not giving her POV. Biasedness on the peak. Shame on Makers."

They humiliating her unnecessary & they are making fun of her content also by calling 30s video. They are stopping her to not giving her pov. Biasedness on the peak. Shame on Makers.#StopDemeaningManisha#ManishaRani #ManishaSquad #BiggBosOTT2 #BBOTT2https://t.co/VxYdDegy5C — Manisha Rani Official FC ?‍♀️ (@ManishaRaniOFC) July 23, 2023

Another said, "Makers just want to defame and evict her next week they can't see a small middle-class girl exposing their tactics and dirty politics."

