Avneet Kaur has landed herself in hot soup by not honouring a commitment made to a designer. The social media influencer and actress has been accused of not giving credit to a jewellery brand despite wearing their creations repeatedly on her European tour. Rang, a homegrown jewellery brand, has accused Avneet of fraud and breach of contract.

What went down

The jewellery brand took to social media and shared screenshots of conversations between them, the stylist and Avneet Kaur. In the conversation, it can be seen that the actress failed to honour her 'verbal commitment'. The brand said, "There was a verbal commitment with her stylist: in exchange for wearing our pieces during her travels, Avneet agreed to tag RANG in her social media posts."

The jewellery brand reportedly gave nine of their pieces to the actress to be used and credited.

The social media post further alleged that Avneet wore their brand for a total of seven times but chose to credit only high-end luxury brands in her post. The brand further said that when Avneet didn't tag them or credit them, they reached out to the stylist. To which, Kaur agreed to credit their jewellery in another post wearing a different outfit.

However, when Avneet still didn't give them credit and the stylist again reached out to her, she offered to pay. However, the jewellery brand said that it didn't want the money and requested to be credited. To which, Avneet reportedly agreed to do a story credit instead of a post credit. But, that didn't happen either.

What the brand says

The jewellery brand further said that once she came back, they sent her the invoice for using their pieces and keeping it with them for a month. And to their surprise, Avneet said that it was supposed to be a collab and refused to pay for it. RANG's social media post further mentioned, "This isn't about naming and shaming anyone, but about speaking the truth. Thank you to everyone who stands with us and believes in fairness and respect."