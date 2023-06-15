Nawazuddin Siddiqui (49) locks lips with Avneet Kaur(21) in Tiku weds Shreu trailer stirs controversy Close
Nawazuddin Siddiqui (49) locks lips with Avneet Kaur(21) in Tiku weds Shreu trailer stirs controversy

After proving her acting mettle time and again in Bollywood, actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to debut as a film producer with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur-starrer Tiku Weds Sheru. The film will premiere on Prime Video later this month.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film Tiku Weds Sheru. Ever since the trailer was dropped, netizens are having mixed reactions to 21-years old Avneet Kaur locking lips with Nawazuddin Siddique who is almost 49 years old.

The plot of Tiku Weds Sheru

Tiku Weds Sheru follows the journey of two eccentric and starry-eyed characters - a dreamer Tiku (Avneet) and a hustler Sheru (Nawazuddin). The trailer showcases the ups and downs in the lives of this unconventional couple, a junior artist and an aspiring actor, who begin their mad-cap journey as they hustle together to achieve their ambitions in the city of dreams, Mumbai. What started as the coming together of an unusual Jodi, becomes the marriage of two souls.

This is how netizens reacted to Avneet and Nawaz's on-screen kiss

A user mentioned, "20 years old Tic toker Avneet Kaur does on-screen kiss with 48 yrs old Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This is ridiculous that her parents are allowing this. She's one of the highest earning tic tokers, but greed for money & fame these girls can go at any level."

It's so disappointing to see Avneet Kaur, who is just 21, paired opposite someone who is 49.
Another mentioned, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui (48) has a kissing scene with Avneet kaur (21 ). I know this is legally okay, but somewhere morally i am unable to digest ."

A user came out in support of Avneet, he mentioned, "Avneet Kaur made her Bollywood debut and obviously since she is coming from TV all eyes are on her and people will judge her. When one day your fav does her or his Bollywood debut and the script demands a kiss, then let's talk again. They are playing characters. #AvneetKaur."

Avneet breaks down at the trailer launch

At the event, Avneet also shared, "Working alongside Nawazuddin sir has been an enriching experience as an actor, I learned a lot from him. Although our pairing is unconventional, the audience will see a very beautiful relationship between Tiku and Sheru. They have a shared dream that brings them together, and the film is an exploration of their love and aspirations which audiences will enjoy watching."

