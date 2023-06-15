After proving her acting mettle time and again in Bollywood, actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to debut as a film producer with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur-starrer Tiku Weds Sheru. The film will premiere on Prime Video later this month.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film Tiku Weds Sheru. Ever since the trailer was dropped, netizens are having mixed reactions to 21-years old Avneet Kaur locking lips with Nawazuddin Siddique who is almost 49 years old.

The plot of Tiku Weds Sheru

Tiku Weds Sheru follows the journey of two eccentric and starry-eyed characters - a dreamer Tiku (Avneet) and a hustler Sheru (Nawazuddin). The trailer showcases the ups and downs in the lives of this unconventional couple, a junior artist and an aspiring actor, who begin their mad-cap journey as they hustle together to achieve their ambitions in the city of dreams, Mumbai. What started as the coming together of an unusual Jodi, becomes the marriage of two souls.

Tiku and Sheru in town for promoting their upcoming movie #TikuWedsSheru and we can't keep our eyes away ? ♥️#AvneetKaur #KanganaRanaut #NawazuddinSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/7E3xJmMjPm — KANGANAism (@Kanganaism) June 15, 2023

This is how netizens reacted to Avneet and Nawaz's on-screen kiss

That Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin scene is horrendous.. Kangana is producer of the movie..



WHY any person in their SANE MIND would allow that film/scene to go forward..

The Age Gap is 28 fu(king years .. Uske Baap ki umar ka hai ... — Shubham (@Katariya_007) June 14, 2023

A user mentioned, "20 years old Tic toker Avneet Kaur does on-screen kiss with 48 yrs old Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This is ridiculous that her parents are allowing this. She's one of the highest earning tic tokers, but greed for money & fame these girls can go at any level."

Apni beti ki age ki ladki ke sath Ye sab wo bhi In name of Acting. Plz etna bhi Acting mat karo.

Agar Avoid nhi kar sakte to kam se kam Casting to sahi Karo. BTW it's her 1st on screen Kiss. What's a moment. Congrats for film #TikuWedsSheru #AvneetKaur pic.twitter.com/144BnutuPr — Mihika Singh (@Stars_ki_Duniya) June 14, 2023

Another mentioned, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui (48) has a kissing scene with Avneet kaur (21 ). I know this is legally okay, but somewhere morally i am unable to digest ."

Avneet Kaur made her Bollywood debut and obviously since she is coming from TV all eyes are on her and people will judge her. When one day your fav does her or his Bollywood debut and the script demands kiss, then let’s talk again. They are playing characters. #AvneetKaur pic.twitter.com/hi2iCx9E2o — SHRU? (@sreesworld2) June 14, 2023

A user came out in support of Avneet, he mentioned, "Avneet Kaur made her Bollywood debut and obviously since she is coming from TV all eyes are on her and people will judge her. When one day your fav does her or his Bollywood debut and the script demands a kiss, then let's talk again. They are playing characters. #AvneetKaur."

Are woh Avneet kaur aur Nawazuddin ka Kissing scene aaya hai toh sab troll kr rhe h ki Nawaz bohot bada h ye woh!

Aur jab same Cheez Ishaan Khattar ne Tabu k sath ki toh sab mazele rhe the — Azhar (@Great_Aamir_fan) June 14, 2023

20 years old Tic toker Avneet Kaur does on screen kiss with 48 yrs old Nawazuddin Siddiqui



This is ridiculous that her parents are allowing this



She's one of the highest earning tic toker, but greed for money & fame these girls can go at any level pic.twitter.com/IConKEYA3J — History of India (@RealHistoriPix) June 15, 2023

Avneet breaks down at the trailer launch

At the event, Avneet also shared, "Working alongside Nawazuddin sir has been an enriching experience as an actor, I learned a lot from him. Although our pairing is unconventional, the audience will see a very beautiful relationship between Tiku and Sheru. They have a shared dream that brings them together, and the film is an exploration of their love and aspirations which audiences will enjoy watching."