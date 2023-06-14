Shah Rukh Khan's fan is unprecedented, the actor himself loves his fans and often greets them with love and respect. He often hosts Ask SRK sessions on Twitter. On Monday the actor once again hosted an Ask SRK session and answered a slew of fan questions.

Recently, the actor was in Dubai for an event. During the promotional event, King Khan met with guests as well as some of his fans.

However, it was one of his female fans who forcibly kissed him.

In a video shared on Reddit, Shah Rukh Khan is seen with his manager Pooja Dadlani and his bodyguards. A man shook hands with SRK and then kissed his hand before giving him a hug.

Next, a woman dressed in a black outfit approached him and asked, "Can I give you a kiss?" Before Shah Rukh could reply, she went close to SRK and planted a big kiss on his cheek. Shah Rukh is seen smiling with his eyes closed at her gesture. The woman was ecstatic after pecking a kiss on his cheek.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the female fan kissing SRK

A user wrote, "His cheeks are at eye level! what do you mean."

Another said, "So not cool! What if the roles were reversed? Honestly, that shouldn't even be a consideration... whatever happened to personal space & consent?"

The third mentioned, "Jail me daalo ladki ko." (Put her behind bars).

SRK's Twitter chat

Shah Rukh Khan, while interacting with his fans on Twitter, responded to a user who asked, "Why do you always have only 15 minutes [to chat], does your wife [Gauri Khan] make you do... housework?" SRK replied, "Son, don't tell...your own story, go clean the house." During the chat, SRK also spoke about his upcoming films 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'.

Work front

SRK will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7. Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars South actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it.