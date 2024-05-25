'Everyone is ignoring her, who's she waving?': Fans ask as Avneet Kaur gives flying kisses, bends down to touch the stairs of Cannes red carpet

Cannes 2024 is underway at French Riveria, and who's who from the fashion bigwigs, Hollywood and Bollywood celebs, and Indian content creators, added glamour to the red carpet.

Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nancy Tyagi, and Urvashi Rautela among others made head-turning appearances on the red carpet.

At the prestigious Cannes 2024, Avneet Kaur looked like a sight to behold on the red carpet and stunned everyone by touching the stairs at the red carpet.

What did Avneet wear?

Avneet Kaur looked stunning in blue midi and oozed oomph in plunging neckline. Her outfit accentuated her boldness as it had a long, flowing cape attached to the dress

To amp up her glam quo she opted for stunning diamond earrings and strappy high-heeled sandals.

Avneet tied her hair in a messy bun and opted for smoky eyes, a hint of blush, and a nude lip colour that perfectly complemented her overall style, highlighting her youthful beauty and sophistication.

As she walked on the red carpet, she not only flaunted her elegant outfit with style and confidence.

'Everyone is ignoring her, who's she waving?': Fans ask as Avneet Kaur gives flying kisses, and bends down to touch the stairs of the Cannes red carpet

At first, Avneet bent down to touch the steps of the red carpet.

This is a traditional Indian gesture for seeking blessings before embarking on a significant journey. She then waved and gave flying kisses to the people around.

A section of netizens lauded her for touching the steps of the red carpet. However, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that no one was clicking her pics or taking her video, apart from her team. In fact, they were quizzed who is she even waving and giving flying kisses to.

A fan wrote, "Tell me you are Indian without telling me you are an Indian."

A person wrote, "Everyone is just ignoring her.."

The third one mentioned, "No one is looking at her, who is she doing all these to tho?

The fourth one wrote, "No one is paying attention

Avneet's film Love In Vietnam

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Avneet shared the first look of the film. "Proud to launch the first look of #LoveInVietnam at Cannes! This is the first India-Vietnam collaboration, and I couldn't be happier sharing this with you! Written & Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi. Produced by Omung Kumar, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Captain Rahul Bali, Abhishek Ankur! Co-produced by Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid, Samten Hills and Associate Producer Vikas Sharma."

Avneet's Love in Vietnam also stars Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan along with Avneet and Shantanu.