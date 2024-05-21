Cannes 2024 is underway at French Riveria, and who's who from the fashion bigwigs, Hollywood and Bollywood celebs, and Indian content creators, added glamour to the red carpet.

Supermodel Bella Hadid made her first appearance at the 77th edition of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The supermodel walked the red carpet today for the screening of The Apprentice, which competes at the Festival de Cannes.

Bella looked stunning in a see-through brown-coloured ensemble that left very little to the imagination.

bella hadid at cannes pic.twitter.com/KnAmd76OVJ — bella archive (@hadidfiles) May 20, 2024

The bold outfit accentuated her hourglass figure. Bella Hadid paired the Saint Laurent ensemble with maroon-red-coloured strappy shoes featuring high heels and a peep-toe design. For the jewels, she chose drop earrings and statement rings adorned with yellow diamonds.

Netizens were awestruck to see Bella's outfit, as she looked breathtaking.

However, some weren't impressed and called her sartorial choice vulgar.

Bella arrived at French Riveria last week, where she was caught while smoking a cigarette in Cannes.

Netizens took a sly dig at Bella, as she has always said that she is super careful about her health, while simultaneously indulging in a vice such as smoking.

This isn't the first time Bella has opted for a bold outfit at Cannes.

In 2021, Bella opted for a black Schiaparelli gown with a plunging neckline She wore that dress with a gold necklace that resembled the bronchi passageway of the lungs.