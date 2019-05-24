Giving a brief respite to Jet Airways pilots, Korean Air will hold a two-day job fair in New Delhi on May 24 and 25. The main aim of the job fair is to hire Jet Airways pilots who were laid off when the carrier suspended their operations earlier this month.

Korean Air is looking to hire at least 300 pilots of all ranks to fly their Boeing 777-300s.

"The road show is a kind of job fair for pilots. The executives from Korean Air would brief us about their requirements. The job fair is being held in both Delhi and Mumbai," a senior pilot was quoted as saying by IANS.

The pilots hired would by flying Korean Air aircraft which connect 124 cities in 44 countries. The company owns 167 aircraft, including Boeing and Airbus.

"The information sessions are important to understand growth prospects, routes flown, home base rotation etc. It will be conducted by the Korean expat cell who will be handling the Jet Airways pilots as well," a mail addressed to pilots read.

National Aviators Guild's vice-president Captain Asim Valiani said that while he is relieved that Korean Air is hiring and giving pilots a relief, he still hopes that Jet Airways will be revived.

He said, "We are waiting for the outcome (of the banks-led stake sale process for Jet Airways). We have three months window to join a new airline so we are waiting."

After the grounding of Jet Airways, many pilots have joined SpiceJet, Indigo and GoAir, Air India and Vistara.