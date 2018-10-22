India's second largest airline company Jet Airways has reportedly let go at least 15 employees and asked them to leave by the end of October.

Employees at the manager level and the general manager levels in engineering and security departments were given the pink slip, an unnamed source was quoted as saying by Economic Times.

He added, "A few, but not all of them were aged. There was a lull in September but now the pink slips have begun again."

A list of 100 employees to be let go was prepared a year back and 40 were fired till August, according to Economic Times.

There have also been salary cuts of senior staff and in some cases, salaries have been delayed. Pilots and technicians refused the pay decrease.

The report states that along with the laying off, at least eight flights have been grounded at Chennai and Mumbai airports. These include Airbus330, Boeing 777, Boeing 737 and ATRs in Chennai while one Airbus A330 was grounded in Mumbai with their engines removed.

Earlier, the Naresh Goyal-led company was looking to sell and leaseback (SLB) 16 of its aircraft. Jet Airways recently acquired a new Boeing 737 Max and hopes to reduce fuel usage with the new addition, reports Economic Times.