In Game of Thrones season 8, Sansa Stark has emerged as the most powerful and a brilliant manipulator. The character's arc has changed a lot since the inception but Jessica Chastain is apparently not happy with Game of Thrones to use Sansa's sexual assault and rape as an angle to carry on with the story.

Jessica Chastain recently spoke out in a reference to Sansa Stark's sexual assault, which the character endured in GoT's season 5 from the hands of Ramsay Bolton.

In addition to this, in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 "The Last of Starks," we saw Sansa Stark having a deep conversation with Clegane.

Back in season 2, The Hound tried his best to convince Sansa Stark to leave King's Landing with him. If she had done that, she would not have to face Littlefinger and Ramsay Bolton — the latter raped her on a number of occasions. To this, Sansa replies, "Without Littlefinger and Ramsay and the rest, I would've stayed a little bird all my life."

What Sansa Stark suggested here that she became a powerful Lady after enduring all the rape and mental torture by Ramsay Bolton. Many fans objected Sansa Stark's line and celebrated artist Jessica Chastain, who shared screen space with Sophie Turner in the upcoming X-Men movie, slammed Game of Thrones.

Rape is not a tool to make a character stronger. A woman doesn’t need to be victimized in order to become a butterfly. The #littlebird was always a Phoenix. Her prevailing strength is solely because of her. And her alone.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/TVIyt8LYxI — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) May 7, 2019

"Rape is not a tool to make a character stronger," the 42-year-Chastain wrote on Twitter. "A woman doesn't need to be victimized in order to become a butterfly. The #littlebird was always a Phoenix. Her prevailing strength is solely because of her. And her alone."

Many fans even believe that the lack of female writers and directors on the show has led to this unsatisfying conclusion to Sansa Stark's storyline. As you might know, in the entire eight seasons of Game of Thrones, only one director, Michelle MacLaren, was called upon to direct four episodes. Whereas, the show had only three female writers, who contributed to a total of only nine episodes in the entire run.

I would have rather Sansa been like “it is what it is” to the events that lead her to this season versus basically implying getting assaulted and shit made her “stronger”. Just....pitiful.



And def written by a cishet man ? — Clarkisha Kent: Benioff and Weiss Hate Account (@IWriteAllDay_) May 7, 2019

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 will air on Sunday, May 12, on HBO at 9 pm.