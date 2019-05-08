Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 "The Last of Starks" featured the aftermath of the battle at Winterfell. However, there was one cryptic scene featuring Bran Stark and Tyrion Lannister that has made many to think that Jon Snow's cousin brother, who now goes by the Three-Eyed-Raven, will not survive the final battle.

Major Spoilers:

In Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 "A Knight of Seven Kingdoms," we saw Tyrion Lannister and Bran Stark conversing for the first time ever. Many of us speculated that Bran has revealed Jon Snow's true identity to Tyrion but as the recently released episode revealed to us that Tyrion learned about Jon from Sansa Stark.

In the recently released episode of Game of Thrones season 8, we saw how everyone was celebrating the end of Night King and the White Walkers. During their celebration moment, we saw a drunk Tyrion Lannister approaching Bran Stark or the Three-Eyed-Raven. Their conversation was brief but like always, Bran spoke in puzzles and now everyone is worried about his future in the show.

In the episode, we saw Bran Stark sitting on his wheelchair and Tyrion approaching him. Daenerys' Hand tells Bran that the machinery of his wheelchair is clever and is much more useful than the saddle he had designed for him all those years ago. For this, Bran simply states that this is the same one Daeron Targaryen designed for his crippled nephew 120 years ago. Impressed Tyrion replies to him that Bran knows the history of entire Westeros better than anyone and it would come as handy since he is going to be the Lord of Winterfell.

But as we all know, Bran Stark has no desire to become any Lord anymore and this is what he tells Tyrion. When Tyrion tells him that he feels envious of him for not wanting to be a lord anymore, Bran first looks over his shoulder to see that someone is coming to take him away from the fireplace. Before leaving Tyrion, Bran says to him that he shouldn't feel envy of him because "Mostly, I live in the past."

Over the years, Bran Stark has learned about himself and the Night King by going in the past only and him saying Tyrion that he lives in the past makes perfect sense. But at the same time, it opens up the possibility that he was referring to himself but not from his current perspective.

Fans are now speculating that in the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones, Bran Stark will try to help Jon Snow in his battle against Cersei Lannister by warging himself into Daenerys Targaryen's dragon and he might be killed during this course. Since Bran knows what is going to happen with him in the future, he simply stated the obvious to Tyrion by telling him that he lives in the past only.

Bran Stark is an important character and it would be interesting to see if we see the last of any Stark in the upcoming battle of HBO's Game of Thrones.