Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 "The Last of Starks" featured earlier today and following which, HBO released the promo of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5. From the very first looks of it, the episode promises a long battle and a major surprise for everyone.

Major spoilers:

In the recently released Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 "The Last of Starks," we saw how Cersei Lannister's men killed Daenerys Targaryen's Rhaegal and destroyed most of her army. If this was not enough then she even kidnapped Missandei, whom she later executed.

In episode 4, we saw Jon Snow marching towards the King's Landing along with Ser Davos. In the released promo for episode 5, we saw how everything will be different for everyone.

The very first look of the next episode of Game of Thrones began by showing Daenerys Targaryen back in Dragonstone along with Tyrion Lannister. It looks like, Khaleesi has decided to retreat after the failure of her first attempt. We saw Tyrion approaching her and he might suggest something that will provoke her again. We did not see Lord Varys in the promo, which means that he has parted ways with Daenerys and now rooting for Jon Snow to become the King of the Westeros.

In the second scene, we saw Cersei Lannister admiring her King's Landing and Jon Snow looking at the place which made the death place of Ned Stark. This is the place where everything began for him including the death of his father and mother.

But what was the most interesting part of the released promo was the fact that we did not hear a word from anyone but the look on Euron Greyjoy gave it all away. At the beginning of the promo, we saw Daenerys back in dragonstone but in the last scene, we saw Euron waiting for her to come from the sky but when she comes, she comes with something surprising for him — as of now we can only speculate and it shows that Euron and his Iron Fleet was not ready for this.

At the same time, it looks like Euron has finally abandoned Cersei after learning the truth that the baby she carries, belongs to Jaime Lannister. It might be possible that Euron might be headed for a truce with the dragon queen.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 will air on Sunday, May 12, on HBO at 9 pm.