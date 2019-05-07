Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 featured a heartbreaking scene between Jon Snow, Tormund, and Ghost. Fans are now speculating that Night King will be back in some capacity in the last and final episode of Game of Thrones.

Major spoilers:

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 "The Last of Starks" featured a very emotional scene between Jon Snow and Tormund. After the war against the White Walkers is over, the Wildings are planning to head their North — beyond the wall. Before going back to his native place, Tormund comes to Jon and tells him that he does not like to stay in Winterfell as the woman does not appreciate him — case in point, Brienne's intimate moment with Jaime Lannister.

Before exchanging goodbyes, Jon Snow asks Tormund to take his direwolf Ghost along with him. Since Jon is going South to the King's Landing, Ghost will be healthier in a cold place i.e., Beyond the Wall.

What was more troubling for fans was the fact that Jon Snow left Ghost without even petting him once! Ghost deserved at least a hug or a word from Jon but it would have made extremely hard for Jon to say goodbye if he would have stayed to kiss him for one last time.

In the forthcoming episodes of Game of Thrones, we will see Jon Snow in King's Landing — fighting Daenerys Targaryen's battle against Cersei Lannister. In this case, the North is only attended by Sansa Stark as even Arya has left the place with The Hound.

At the very same time, Tormund's fate is not over yet. The character is far too important just to go off and leave the rest of his days in peace. Once he will head North, the actual North, he might realize something grim about the place. Maybe he will find some clues left by Night King. If something like this happens, then he will have to send a raven back to King's Landing. It would become extremely difficult for Jon Snow to handle the battle at Red Keep as well as trying to maintain peace in the North if White Walkers or Night King will return.

It would be pretty interesting to see if Night King will be back in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6. What will amaze everyone more is the fact that how Bran Stark will deal with everything.

The next episode of Game of Thrones is going to air on Sunday, May 12, on HBO at 9 pm.