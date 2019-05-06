Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 "The Last of the Starks" is leaked on multiple torrent websites hours before its official release on HBO and other streaming sites like Hotstar and Sky Atlantic. As of now, HD-720p is currently available for illegal streaming on several online websites.

When it comes to piracy and illegal download, it won't be wrong to say that Game of Thrones is the king. Millions of fans choose to download the episodes from torrent website. Apart from downloading the episodes, illegal sharing of content is also very common these days. The torrent download and illegal streaming affect the studio in the long run and as many states that this is not a healthy practice.

Game of Thrones season 8 episodes were made available online by hackers just after the release of the episodes. Episode 2 "Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" was apparently leaked online before the streaming of it on HBO by Amazon Germany. The mistake was soon rectified but fans were quick to grab screenshots of the episode and they spoiled the content by posting them on social media websites.

At the same time, there are hundreds of subreddits available where fans are currently discussing and sharing the illegal Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 as the recent episode is being leaked in Thailand. It won't be long when 1080p versions of Game of Thrones' latest episode will be made available for illegal downloading.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 featured the aftermath of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 "The Long Night." As revealed from the released promo, Jon Snow and others first burnt the body of every dead being in order to protect the living. We all know that Night King is dead and his origin story will be discussed in Game of Thrones spinoff. That being said, there are several theories that suggest that Night King will return before HBO's epic fantasy series will wrap this May.

That being said, Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 "The Last of the Starks" is also important for one other thing — this would be the first time when Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow will talk about Jon's real parentage. If Daenerys agrees to Bran Stark and Samwell Tarly's statements then she will be accompanying Jon in his battle against Cersei Lannister else she will end all of her connection with her romantic partner and will march alone to defeat Euron Greyjoy's army.