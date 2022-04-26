Shahid Kapoor's latest release – Jersey – has failed to pick up the pace. Despite some top-notch performances by Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, the film has failed to bring heavy footfall to theatres. After Kabir Singh, the expectations from the actor were sky-high. However, owing to the strong releases before it, the film has not managed to perform at par.

Films that have done well

In the last month, films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, RRR and KGF Chapter 2 have made new records and even broken previous ones. So, it was natural for trade pundits and box office experts to expect the same from Shahid and his team. However, as per box office reports, the film has just managed to collect Rs. 16.45 crore till Monday. While numbers were expected to touch the Rs 50 crore mark, the expectations based on the current are now being reduced to just Rs 25 crores.

With this, the film is proving to be an under-performer at the box office. Shahid Kapoor's last release – Kabir Singh – opposite Kiara Advani had done phenomenal business at the box office. The film was one of the highest performers of the year and had raked in major moolahs. The film is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit with the same name featuring Nani as the lead.

Shahid's role in Jersey

Arjun is a family man. I could very much relate to Arjun, I am a family man, and I have been married for seven years. I understand what comes with marriage, in terms of relationships, responsibilities, how it changes you from being a boy to a man. All your priorities and considerations get driven by the larger unit, you don't feel like an individual," Shahid had said in an interview about his role in the film.