Ever since Jennifer Winget announced the new season of Beyhadh, ardent fans of the massively popular show have been eagerly waiting for it to go on air.

It is known that Beyhadh 2 will continue to feature Jennifer as Maya while the rest of the cast will change. According to recent reports, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera fame Shivin Narang will play the male lead and the buzz is that the makers have approached Siddhant Karnick to play the male protagonist, TellyChakkar reported.

Siddhant is known for his roles in shows like Mahi Way, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. He was last seen in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2.

The series Beyhadh is a revenge drama and just like Jennifer's character Maya in first season, the new show will see Maya with shades of grey. Her obsession for her lover is what the show is all about.

According to the report, the plot of Beyhadh 2 will revolve around Maya, who will fall in love with an older man (to be played by Siddhant). The man has a son (to be played by Shivin) and after Siddhanth's character dumps Maya, she will seek revenge by falling in love with Shivin's character.

Beyhadh, with a gripping storyline, had become a massive hit. Jennifer's negative yet lead role of an obsessive lover was loved by millions. There is no denying that her grey character was one of the highly appreciated roles in her career. In fact, owing to huge demand from viewers, the first season of the finite series had to be extended for a few months.

Last month, Jennifer broke the big news of the new season going on the floor along with a picture with producer Prateek Sharma. "No points for guessing what the three of us have been up to. *Hint Hint* Damn right we're cooking up a crazy-ier storm! 'Brace yourselves for #Beyhadh2 Bringing crazy back!!," she wrote.