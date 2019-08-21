Fans of Beyhadh, hold your breath! Beyhadh 2 is happening soon and none other than Jennifer Winget aka Maya has confirmed the news.

Jennifer took to her Instagram to break the big news of the new season going on the floor along with a picture with producer Prateek Sharma. "No points for guessing what the three of us have been up to. *Hint Hint* Damn right we're cooking up a crazy-ier storm! 'Brace yourselves for #Beyhadh2 Bringing crazy back!!," she wrote.

After months of speculation regarding the new season of the psycho-thriller and whether Jennifer will be part of it or not, this piece of news have left fans frenzy.

Beyhadh, with a gripping storyline, had become a massive hit. Jennifer's negative yet lead role of an obsessive lover was loved by millions. There is no denying that her grey character was one of the highly appreciated roles in her career. In fact, owing to huge demand from viewers, the first season of the finite series had to be extended for a few months.

While the first season had Jennifer, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani in lead roles, it remains to be seen who plays Maya's obsession (previously played by Kushal) in the second part. Kushal had hinted in an interview that he was not interested in being part of Season 2. "Honestly, I have done the show and enjoyed it immensely. I would like to take up something that's different," he had told Bollywood Life.

Recently, producer Prateek Sharma, confirmed that the storyline for Beyhadh 2 had been finalised. He also revealed that the shooting would begin in the later part of the year. "Later part of the year we will start Beyhadh 2. The conversations are on. No information given on that. Right now nothing is finalised. The storyline we have finalised though," the producer told PinkVilla.

When asked to spill some beans on the story, the producer quipped, "Beyhadh has always been about obsession."