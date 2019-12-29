Jennifer Winget, who is currently winning hearts with her terrific performance in Beyhadh 2, seems to have found love again after a bitter divorce with Karan Singh Grover in 2016.

If reports are anything to be believed, the actress is apparently dating web series Code M co-star Tanuj Virwani. According to IWMBuzz, the rumoured lovebirds are in Poland to bring in the New Year.

Tanuj, however, dismissed the dating reports by saying, "Rumours; don't pay heed to them."

Son of yesteryear Bollywood actress Rati Agnihotri, Tanuj was earlier linked to actress Akshara Haasan. He garnered fame with Amazon Prime's cricket-betting web series Inside Edge, which is currently in its second season.

If there is any truth in the dating news, Jennifer and Tanuj make for a good pair for sure!

Jennifer's show Beyhadh 2

Meanwhile, it's been a few weeks since Beyhadh 2 started and fans have been gushing over Jennifer's performance as Maya, who loves passionately but can go to any extent to seek revenge. Many Twitter users also said she nailed her performance in the very first episode.

It is said that Jennifer apparently is charging a massive amount of about Rs 1.80-1.85 lakh per day for the physiological show.

Talking about her character, the actress had said in an interview earlier, "I am completely in love with my character. So much so, it called for a do-over! But no, in all seriousness, the show gave me a blank canvas to chart the course of my character. Being out of the box, you have the opportunity to get creative."

She further said: "Not very often do roles like this fall into your lap, so for an actor it really gets you to push your limits, whilst working within your resources. The show and character are both close to heart. The whole team has put in a lot of thought and effort to come up with the final look for Maya in Season 2 of 'Beyhadh' so, I hope the audience shows the same amount of appreciation and love, if not more."