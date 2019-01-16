Jennifer Garner and John Miller's relationship is going strong despite split rumours. Pictures of the Peppermint star and the businessman having a good time have surfaced onine.

According to Daily Mail, the romantic date happened on a balcony at a home in the Pacific Palisades on 22 December. In the images, Jennifer is seen cosying to John and even kisses his shoulder.

A source said: "Jennifer got a little frisky at one point playfully sliding her hand across John's leg and grabbing his crotch as she walked past him."

In October, it was revealed that Jennifer and the CEO of Cali Group have been secretly dating since some time. John is believed to be the 46-year-old actress' first real relationship after her marriage with Ben Affleck broke down.

The former celebrity couple had announced that they are splitting in June 2015, a day after celebrating their tenth anniversary. However, they have remained close to co-parent their three children. Adding on, following the Argo actor's recent rehab stint, they finalised their divorce.

Meanwhile, the Miracles From Heaven actress had opened up about her marriage's end in Vanity Fair's March 2016 issue. She said: "I didn't marry the big fat movie star; I married him. And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can't have these three babies and so much of what we had. He's the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He's the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He's just a complicated guy. I always say, 'When his sun shines on you, you feel it.' But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it's cold. He can cast quite a shadow."

Adding on, she also talked about the possibility of dating in the future. She said: "I guess. I don't know. It's just that [from] everyone that I know that is dating it just seems, well.... Men don't call anymore.... I want flowers; I don't want to text. What does that make me? What kind of dinosaur am I?"