Jennifer Aniston's birthday week has been one of a party, from her ex-boyfriend (Brad Pitt) making surprise visits to famous celebrities coming over and getting sloshed, her birthday party has been nothing less than a gala affair.

And her birthday hangover doesn't seem to end very soon. Recently, one of Jennifer's old time friend and famous hairdresser, Chris Mc Millan posted some photos from the past of the 'Friends' star where she has bared herself, without any guilt.

Chris was the person who had given Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) that famous hairstyle that became a rage among all the people. In one of those photos, even Chris himself is naked and is giving the actress a warm hug. The hairdresser is all smiles and has one hand on the actress's hair while the other is clasping her waist. And Jennifer smiles coyly while had skirts up Chris's hip.

The caption of the photo read, "Happy Birthday Jen. To my friend. To my inspiration. To my teacher. I love this girl to the moon and stars."

In another photo, Jennifer poses standing with her back towards the camera, while wearing just a pair of trousers and nothing else. As she looks into a camera with a cute gesture, a part of crack peaks from the trouser.

Jennifer Aniston's party has thrown up many surprises to the media. On seeing Brad Pitt at the party, everyone started to assume that the two want to get back with each other. Ever since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got divorced, the actor has been dating Charlize Theron.