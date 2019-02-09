Jennifer Aniston is reportedly not worried about turning 50. The former Friends star will celebrate her birthday on 11 February.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, Brad Pitt's former wife is excited about growing older. A source said: "Jen is looking forward to her fiftieth birthday much more than one would expect. She has had such an amazing life and she feels that turning fifty is not a death sentence, but a chance to age gracefully and have even a greater life ahead."

"She is completely invested and confident with turning fifty. It's not a problem for her. The sky is absolutely not the limit. She knows she looks great, she's in a good place personally and professionally, and she is only looking forward to what is ahead. It is really such a wonderful moment to look forward to for her," the insider added.

Jennifer, who has been single since parting ways with Justin Theroux in 2017, is also hopeful about finding love again. The source shared: "Jen feels like it would take an incredibly special man right now for her to consider giving up the single life again, and she's unsure if she will ever get married again because she really doesn't see the point. Jen is very much of the ethos of 'never say never' and she always likes to keep all her options open."

As for the Dumplin' star's personal life, during an interview with Elle, Jennifer set the record straight about her past relationships. She shared that her marriage with Brad and later with the Maniac actor - both were "successful."

"When they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn't exist within that arrangement anymore," she shared.

"Who knows what the future holds in terms of a child and a partnership – how that child comes in...or doesn't?" the actress told the magazine. "And now with science and miracles, we can do things at different times than we used to be able to."