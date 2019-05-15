Jennifer Aniston has proved that age is just a number for her. The acclaimed actress, who is constantly in between the rumors about her dating life including her alleged romance with Brad Pitt, recently posed topless for a sultry photoshoot and proved that even at the age of 50, she is defining the beauty for everyone out there.

Jennifer Aniston is the latest star of Harper's Bazaar's June/July magazine issue. In the cover picture, the FRIENDS TV show alum is looking confident and gorgeous like ever. In addition to leaving nothing for our imagination, Jennifer went topless. In her own words, she felt completely normal in doing that shoot. As per Jennifer:

"There was a version of an outfit that we did without a top, but I'm covering my breasticles. There's nothing offensive out there for anyone unless they think breasts themselves are offensive," she explained. "I think our bodies are beautiful, and I think celebrating them and being comfortable in them — no matter what age you are — is important."

Jennifer Aniston recently celebrated her 50th birthday party with her several Hollywood friends including her former husband Brad Pitt. Following which, there were several alleged rumors that Brad and Jennifer have reunited and started to date again. As we have mentioned on multiple occasions, Jennifer and Brad are not dating. During her chat with the magazine, Jennifer also made it clear that as of now, she does not have time for dating as she is solely focused on her upcoming TV show and dating anyone is not her number one priority.

"When it comes knocking, it's going to be welcomed. I'm not like, 'No, I'm done with that. That's never going to happen again.' My time on this planet has been about...It hasn't looked a certain way. It's my way; it's what I've been given this round. But I would say I don't find any of my past has given me a reason to harden up and create a shell or a wall of 'No more, that's it, I'm closed,'" Jennifer explained when asked about what she has learned about love.

Jennifer Aniston will soon be seen next to Adam Sandler in Netflix's Murder Mystery movie. In addition to this, she is extremely busy with her upcoming TV show, The Morning Show, which is all set to air on Apple TV+.