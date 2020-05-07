Jennifer Aniston may have finally lost her marbles due to boredom. The "Friends" star revealed that she is so bored in quarantine that she has resorted to watching her washing machine for entertainment.

We have to say, that is another level of boredom. Especially in the age of the internet and streaming services.

Reportedly, the 51-year-old actress took to Instagram to express a sentiment all too familiar to those under lockdown: she is 'bored.'

Aniston shared a short clip to her story in which she can be seen sitting in front of her washing machine as she watches it spin. The song by Tyga, Bored in The House can also be heard in the clip.

Though her face was distorted, Jennifer appeared to be keeping it cozy in a pair of flaming red sweatpants and a white cotton tee.

Jennifer Aniston was born in 1969 and it is known that she made her acting debut in the movie Mac and Me. The actress shot to fame with her role on the hit TV show "Friends."

Jennifer Aniston has gone on to make popular movies and big hits after her stint on television. She recently returned to the small screen for Apple TV's "The Morning Show."