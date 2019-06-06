Jennifer Aniston recently opened up about posing topless for a magazine photoshoot. The Murder Mystery movie actress also talked about how she is all game for a FRIENDS season 11 or FRIENDS a reunion episode.

As earlier reported, for Harper's Bazaar's latest issue, 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston went topless. In her own words, she felt completely normal in doing that shoot. However, she received a lot of criticism from several of her fans for going nude at the age of 50.

Earlier this week, Jennifer Aniston was the guest at Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. When Ellen asked her about whether she likes being naked, Jennifer simply replied, "I love it."

To this, Ellen had to ask, "Well, you take very good care of yourself and you enjoy doing activities, so you're not ashamed of when you're holding your breasts like that and getting a picture taken?"

Jennifer Aniston added she is not ashamed of that. Things became hilarious when Ellen quipped, "Do it now." To this, Jen wittily said, "Only if you do it with me."

This is apparently not the first time when Jennifer Aniston has talked about getting naked on screen. Prior to this, We Are The Millers movie actress stated that as per her beliefs, "our bodies are beautiful and [I] think celebrating them and being comfortable in them no matter what age you are is important."

Meanwhile, wherever Jennifer Aniston goes, she is bombarded with one question almost every time — Is FRIENDS reunion happening? To this, Jennifer has finally shared her perspective.

When Ellen asked if or when she would reprise her role of Rachel Green, Justin Theroux's former wife stated that she would do it only if the other two girls (Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow) and boys (David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry) are onboard with the idea.

All the FRIENDS stars are busy with their respective projects and it won't be an easy task to bring them onboard for one more season. When Ellen ask Jennifer what would she do if someone decides to avoid coming back?

"I can do it by myself. Who needs the other? Those are just—they take me down," Jennifer joked.

There you have it folks — Jennifer Aniston is all up to the game for a FRIENDS reunion.