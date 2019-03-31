Jennifer Aniston sure is an ageless beauty. The "Friends" star recently celebrated her 50th birthday, but we have to say that 50 is not the number we would ever use to describe Jennifer's age.

Reportedly Jennifer Aniston appeared to be more youthful than ever as she posed for a glamorous series of photos overlooking the pristine beach in Malibu, California. Apparently, the actress looked absolutely incredible while opting to go braless underneath a skin-tight, black latex dress with a deep, plunging neckline and thigh-grazing slit.

The actress is making her foray back into TV or streaming as it were, with her new show for Apple TV+. The actress will star alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell on the drama about a morning show. Jennifer Aniston unveiled a first look at the show called "The Morning Show" at the Apple event where she was joined by her co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

Reportedly the A-list stars presented the footage at the launch of the new Apple TV+ streaming service in Cupertino, California. 'Through the prism of those under-slept, over-adrenalized people in front of and behind the camera, we take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace, and we engage in the conversation people are a little too afraid to have unless they're behind closed doors,' Aniston said.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been close recently leading fans to wonder if the two will get back together for good. The two stars do make an adorable couple. You can check out the pics here: