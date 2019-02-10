Okay, so Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are both single. And it seems that they are genuinely reconnecting.

It is being reported that Brad Pitt attended Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party. Apparently, the 55-year-old actor was spotted making a low-key arrival at the event, which took place at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

Reportedly Brad Pitt arrived in a black SUV with tinted windows and had the car drop him off right in front of the door to the hotel. It seems that he wanted to keep the visit low-profile. Is it because the former couple are giving it another go?

Reportedly the former couple started dating in 1998, got married in July 2000, and then announced their separation in January 2005. Apparently, Their final public appearance was at a movie screening in October 2004 and their divorce was finalized in October 2005. Which incidentally is also the year, Brad and Angelina apparently began dating. Anyway, it seems that both these stars are coming back to the ones that got away by the looks of it. Or we certainly hope so.

Reportedly Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had a tense meeting to discuss their kids and it apparently left Angelina Jolie emotional and confused.

Both Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have divorced from their partners and are single again. Jennifer Aniston just turned fifty, either she could decide to play the field or decide to play it safe with the familiar, same goes for Brad. We can only wait and se what they decide.