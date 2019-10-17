Jennifer Aniston may be getting the hang of Instagram after just one day. The "Friends" star reportedly, Has now made her second post on the social network, paying homage to her new record.

The 50-year-old shared a small clip from her upcoming series, "The Morning Show", where her character is seen throwing her phone out of frustration. 'I swear I didn't mean to break it... Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome ❤️' she jokingly captioned.

Jennifer was apparently playing the character of Alex Levy, sitting in the makeup chair with her phone before throwing it out of some sort of frustration.

Jennifer Aniston will be appearing on Apple TV's new series titled "The Morning Show." And what a way to promote her latest project than to tap into the millions of fans on a previously untapped social media platform for the star.

The actress' post comes after she's managed to gain over 10.1 million followers in just over 24 hours and 11.4 million likes on her first post. And while fans have joked about her breaking records by appearing on Instagram, it appears to be official with the Guinness World Records account commenting on her recent post. 'Congrats on your record Jen! Check your DMs,' they wrote.

Jennifer Aniston had a reunion with her "Friends" family but she is all set to reunite with her sister Reese Witherspoon on "The Morning Show." Jennifer Aniston stars alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell in the drama centred around a morning news show. We'll just have to wait and see if Jennifer Aniston's popularity helps the show. You can check out the video here: