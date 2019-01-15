Jennifer Aniston is reportedly trying to find a date for Oscars 2019. The 91st annual Academy Awards are set for 24 February.

Acording to Life & Style magazine, the former Friends star "is dreading the thought of walking the red carpet alone."

The 49-year-old actress, who split from Justin Theroux in 2017, has supposedly asked her famous friends including Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman and yoga instructor Mandy Ingber, to help her find a companion for the award show.

"Jen knows that whomever she chooses, the gossip will be relentless, but she says she's actually OK with that," the insider added.

Meanwhile, during an interview with Elle, Aniston set the record straight about her personal life. She shared that her marriage with Brad Pitt and later with the Maniac actor - both were "successful."

"When they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn't exist within that arrangement anymore," she shared.

"Who knows what the future holds in terms of a child and a partnership – how that child comes in...or doesn't?" the actress told the magazine. "And now with science and miracles, we can do things at different times than we used to be able to."

Meanwhile, Justin had also opened up for the first time about his split from Aniston. He told New York Times: "The good news is that was probably the most—I'm choosing my words really carefully—it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity."

He continued: "Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other... It's more like, it's amicable. It's boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be."