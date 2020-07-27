The most famous friends of all times have reunited yet again to pass on a very important message. Hollywood stars and co-actors from the famous sitcom Friends, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courtney Cox came together to remind their fans to vote in the upcoming US elections.

In a video titled, "Friends don't let friends skip elections," the former Friends' stars encouraged their fans to vote in the 2020 US election. The actresses famous for their roles of Rachel Green, Monica Geller, and Pheobe Buffay were seen standing on a patio and whispering into each other's ears.

Courtney, 56 posted this video on her official Instagram account with a caption, "Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your FRIENDS below to remind them to check their registration #RegisterAFriendDay @iamavoter"

The three actresses looked relaxed dressed in casual winter wear. They left their hair loose and seemed to enjoy each other's company as always. Jennifer, 51 wore a light brown turtleneck, while Lisa chose a buttoned black sweater. Courtney too stuck to a neutral colour and opted for a beige blazer over a white t-shirt.

Lisa Kudrow, 56 also shared a picture of the three friends on her Instagram account. Although Jennifer did not post it on her wall, she did post some bits on her Instagram stories along with pictures of her character, Rachel Green from friends. She also wrote, "When you realize there are only 100 days until election day."

Jennifer Aniston Instagram

The three actresses have often been spotted together. All the cast members happen to be good friends. In fact, they had all earlier announced an unscripted reunion for the entire cast of Friends. However, due to the lockdown, the shooting has been postponed. Talking about the same, David Schwimmer had revealed, "There's no question we want to do it and it's going to happen. It's just really a question of when will be the safest time to do it."