Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a suspected terrorist linked to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Sajjad Khan was arrested following a tip-off near Lajpat Raj market. The 27-year-old was posing as a shawl trader.

According to reports, Khan is believed to be a close associate of Mudassir Ahmed Khan, the mastermind behind the Pulwama terror attack which took place on February 14.

During the investigation, it was found that Sajjad Khan was asked to establish a sleeper cell in the national capital by Mudassir, with whom he had kept close contact. According to police, he also had the knowledge of the suicide bombing in Pulwama which took the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Delhi's Patiala House Court has ordered to send the alleged terrorist to National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till March 29. Mudassir Ahmed Khan was eliminated by the Indian Army in March.

"Muddasir, the mastermind of Pulwama attack was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir recently," said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), reports PTI.