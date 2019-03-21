With the Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav has made a fierce statement against the ruling government over the Pulwama terror attack.

Yadav claimed the Pulwama terror attack, which took the lives of nearly 40 Central Reserve Poice Force (CRPF), was orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to bag votes in the upcoming elections.

He said that he is desolated by the incident as the brave sacrifice made by the CRPF troopers were taken for votes. He also questioned the security protocol asking how it is possible that there were no security blockades on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Yadav said that there will be an enquiry when the government changes and all the powerful people behind it will be trapped.

"Paramilitary forces dukhi hain sarkar se. Jawan maar diye gaye vote ke liye. Checking nahi thi Jammu-Srinagar ke beech mein. Jawano ko simple buses main bhej diya, ye sazish thi. Abhi nahi kehna chahta, jab sarkar badlegi, iski jaanch hogi. Tab bade-bade log phasenge," Yadav said.

The SP leader further claimed that senior officials of the paramilitary forces had requested to be transported either by air or in armoured vehicles but instead they were transported in normal buses.

The deadly Pulwama attack took place on February 14 when Adil Dar, a suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Mohammad, rammed a car laden with RDX on the CRPF convoy.