Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced that he will fly into space next month in the rocket ship made by his space company, Blue Origin. If everything goes well, Bezos, along with his brother Mark Bezos will travel to space on the company's first suborbital sightseeing trip on its spacecraft, New Shepherd. The space flight is scheduled for July 20, just 15 days after he is set to resign as the CEO of e-commerce giant Amazon.

Jeff Bezos's dream coming true

In a recent post on his Instagram page, Bezos wrote that he has been dreaming of space travel since the age of five.

"Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend," wrote Bezos on his Instagram page.

Along with Bezos and his brother, the winner of the auction conducted by Blue Origin will also join the trip to space. The auction is currently in progress, and the bidding has already reached $2.8 million.

"The winning bid amount will be donated to Blue Origin's foundation, Club for the Future, whose mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and to help invent the future of life in space," said Blue Origin in a statement.

Jeff Bezos: The first business tycoon to experience space travel

With this new feat, Jeff Bezos will emerge as the first billionaire business tycoon to experience a ride to space using the rocket technology he has developed by pouring billions. Even though SpaceX founder Elon Musk has several times narrated his plans to travel to space, he has never materialized it.

British billionaire Richard Branson, whose own space company, Virgin Galactic is also planning a space trip soon. However, the latest reports suggest that his space trip will happen by the end of this year.

Blue Origin's upcoming space flight is expected to last for 30 minutes, where passengers will initially reach the edge of space. They will then allowed to float in space for three minutes before returning to earth.