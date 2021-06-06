Elon Musk's tweets have evidently been a driving force behind some major fluctuations in the crypto world. Musk has had some strong opinions about Dogecoin and Bitcoin in recent weeks, and his tweets have irked the hacker group calling itself Anonymous. A threatening vivo targeting Musk was released by the hacker group and in less than 24 hours, it has been viewed more than a million times.

"This is a message from Anonymous, for Elon Musk", the three minutes 47-second begins with a rant against the billionaire. The video makes some serious allegations against Tesla chief, who's accused of being "another narcissistic rich dude who is desperate for attention."

In the video, the computerised voice makes series of defamatory statements picked from various media reports over the years. But the crux of the video is to warn Musk about his viral Twitter posts about Bitcoin.

"It seems that the games you have played with the crypto markets have destroyed lives," the video states. It further alleges that Musk demonstrates "clear disregard for the average working person" ad that hardworking people have seen their "dreams liquidated" by "public temper tantrums' from Musk."

The video concludes with a threat: "You may think you are the smartest person in the room, but now you have met your match. We are Anonymous! We are legion. Expect us."

Elon Musk isn't losing any sleep over it

Firstly, Musk is being Musk and going about his day, at least it seems that way on Twitter. He's sharing memes, SpaceX updates, and some motivational quotes, like the one tweeted by him shortly after the Anonymous video was released. "Don't kill what you hate, Save what you love," it read.

Below are the two other memes he shares as recent as an hour ago.

Then there's the reason why Musk isn't losing any sleep over this video. The most popular Twitter Anonymous account, YourAnonNews, has denied its role in the video, so has another popular Anonymous @BscAnon account. The video itself was posted from Anonymous YouTube page which was created in December 2015 and has just 152K followers as compared to the Anonymous Official YouTube channel with 3.51 million subscribers.