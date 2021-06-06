Around 66 million years ago, a giant asteroid hit the earth and triggered a series of devastating effects including the extinction of dinosaurs, then dominant species on the blue planet. After thousands of years, humans marked their presence felt on the planet, and slowly homo sapiens emerged as the most dominant species on earth with its high intellectual capability.

The absence of devastating events like asteroid hits has actually played a crucial role in determining the evolution of humans, as a similar event faced by dinosaurs would have wiped human beings from the surface of the earth. And now, SpaceX founder Elon Musk has claimed that dinosaurs would be still around if the species had spaceships to escape that deadly asteroid hit that happened 66 million years ago.

Elon Musk shares his thoughts on spaceships

Elon Musk made this seemingly cinematic thought on his Twitter page. After sharing a picture of dinosaurs on his page, the South African billionaire tweeted, "If only they had spaceships, they'd still be around."

Followers of Elon Musk believe that the visionary businessman was actually referring to the vitality of Mars colonization to protect the human species from future catastrophes. Recently Elon Musk claimed that will take humans to Mars by 2026. The billionaire also made it clear that he will visit Mars, despite narrow chances of survival.

If only they had spaceships, they’d still be around — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2021

However, Professor Brian J Ford, a popular biologist who authored the book 'Too Big to Walk: The New Science of Dinosaurs' believes that it is the absence of sex that resulted in the extinction of dinosaurs. Ford claimed that dinosaurs used sex lakes for mating due to their gigantic body size, as the buoyancy of waters helped them to support their bulk. Continental drift made these lakes disappear, and it resulted in the extinction of this giant species.

Human beings: The only conscious species in the universe

A few months back, Elon Musk had claimed that human beings are the only conscious species in the universe, and he made it clear that humans should use this consciousness to emerge as a multi-planetary species.

Amid the possibilities of gruesome death, Musk is steadily following his Mars ambition. It should be noted that the distance between earth and Mars between 35 million miles and 249 million miles due to their elliptical orbits, Musk will only have a small window to adopt the most suitable way to the Red Planet. People who take part in Musk's Mars mission will also face dangers that include solar flares and deadly space radiation.