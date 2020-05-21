Drishyam, the 2013 crime thriller directed by Jeethu Joseph, starring Mohanlal in the lead role was a milestone in Mollywood, as it was the first Malayalam movie to enter the 50 crore club at the box-office.

Now, after seven years, Jeethu Joseph has announced his plans to make a sequel to this movie, which is being tentatively titled Drishyam 2.

Jeethu Joseph launches the film

A few hours back, Jeethu Joseph shared the first look video of Drishyam 2. The video is now receiving positive reviews from all corners, and audiences are urging Jeethu to make this film a mindblowing thriller.

Mohanlal will portray the character of George Kutty, a family man who runs a cable network shop in this movie. The supporting star cast includes Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil. It is still unclear whether the director has roped in Asha Sharath and Siddique to reprise their characters from the original.

Drishyam 2 will be a family drama

In a recent interview given to Manorama Online, Jeethu Joseph revealed that Drishyam 2 will be a family drama and not an edge of the seat thriller. He also made it clear that Drishyam was also conceived as a family drama initially, and he had just added elements of a crime to the basic storyline.

"Even my own family members were against the whole idea right from the beginning. Many of my close friends too fiercely opposed the plan initially, but when I discussed with them and I showed them the draft, their mindset changed. My family too sensed the possibility of a good family drama which deserves to be told. After having seen the final script, they are all totally convinced. Talking about risk, every film is a risk and as Lalettan himself said earlier, nobody knows the magic formula for a film's success," Jeethu told Manorama Online.

Jeethu Joseph had originally planned to make a movie named Ram with Mohanlal in the lead role. The movie was planned on a large budget, and Jeethu wanted to shoot the film exclusively in the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, things turned upside down, and during this lockdown period, the director successfully developed the script for Drishyam 2.

The shooting of Drishyam 2 will begin after the coronavirus lockdown. More details regarding the cast and crew of this new film will be unveiled in the coming days.