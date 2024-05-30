Panchayat 3 is finally here and seems to have found more love this season than the previous two seasons. Jeetendra Kumar, who plays the central character of Abhishek Tripathi, has quashed any reports of a fall-out with TVF with his acting in the series. Prior to season three and right after season two had ended, there were rumours of a fall-out between Jeetendra and TVF.

Tiff between Jeetendra and TVF?

Jeetendra has now told India Today that he could see and feel the panic among the audience on social media. He added that what could have further fuelled fire to the rumours was his character getting a transfer. He added that there were misunderstandings and even he used to get perturbed by all that was said and written.

"There was a lot of panic and I could see that all over social media. The last season ended on Abhishek's transfer and that also spurred the buzz further. There was a misunderstanding, and honestly, main bhi pareshan ho jata tha (I would get worried) answering the same questions. At one point, I was like aur mat poochon, bandh karo yeh (don't ask anymore, end it now)," he told the website.

Neena Gupta wanted to leave the show

"Given I have had a long association with TVF, people were worried about what went wrong. I understood it's their love and we just waited for the first trailer to end all speculations," he further said. Neena Gupta had also revealed in an interview that due to the date schedules and date clashes of the co-stars in the series, they ended up shooting for the third season in peak summer.

Neena said that at one point when they were shooting under the blazing sun, she complained to herself of why was she putting herself through it. However, once she made peace with the fact that it was her work commitment and she had to do it, no weather condition could deter her spirit after that.