The result for JEE-Mains - India's premier engineering entrance test - was declared by the National Testing Agency on Friday (September 11) with 24 students scoring 100 percentile in the engineering entrance exam.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges was conducted from September 1 to 6 after getting postponed twice in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The exams were conducted amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures in view of COVID-19. Also, the nodal body for engineering and medical entrance exams had increased the number of exam centres to avoid crowding.

States with most JEE Main 2020 toppers

While Telangana has the greatest number of students with 100 percentile scorers at 8, the national capital is at the second spot with 5 hundred percentile scorers followed by Rajasthan (4), Andhra Pradesh (3), Haryana (2 ) and one candidate each from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

A total of 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) while only 74 percent of them had appeared for the exam.

Check the full list of JEE Main 2020 Paper 1 toppers here:

Politicians like Congress's Rahul Gandhi and the chief ministers of several other states had opposed the government's decision to conduct the exam despite rapidly growing Covid cases in the country.