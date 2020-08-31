The government has decided to proceed with the JEE Main exam this year. While students continue to protest amid the ongoing pandemic, the NTA has said that the appropriate have been taken to conduct the Joint Entrance Exam.

This time the exam will be unlike the usual exam due to COVID-19. However, keeping in mind the precautions that need to be taken, one might be able to overcome this challenge. This time over 8.5 lakh students are expected to sit the exam.

Important things to note before the JEE Main exam 2020

The JEE Main 2020 will be conducted at centres across the country on September 1st till September 6th. This will be a trying time JEE aspirants, especially with COVID-19. The NTA however, has issued numerous guidelines on the precautions that need to be taken, before, during and after the exam as well.

Important guidelines issued by the NTA which can be found on the JEE Main website:

Download the admit card and make sure to read the JEE Main advisory issued. (Admit cards can be downloaded from the website - https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ ) No Candidate would be allowed to enter the Examination Centre, without Admit Card, Valid ID Proof and proper frisking. Candidates are advised to carry only the following items with them into the examination venue:

a) Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website (a clear printout on A4

size paper) duly filled in.

b) A simple transparent Ball Point Pen

c) Additional photograph, to be pasted on attendance sheet

d) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

e) Personal transparent water bottle Candidate will be offered a fresh 3 Ply mask before entry. In order to stop chances of any UFM being used in the examination, the candidate is expected to wear the freshly provided mask at the centre. The candidate will be required to remove the mask worn by him/ her from home, and use the mask provided at centre only. Five A4 size sheets will be kept at each candidate's desk for use by candidate for Rough work. If Additional sheets are required for rough work by the candidate, the same shall be made available on demand. Before each shift starts (and after last shift of the candidate) Seating Area will be thoroughly sanitized - monitor keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk and the chair. Candidates can further sanitize the same with sanitizers that will be made available in the examination

lab/room/hall. Hand Sanitizer will be available at entry and inside the exam venue at various places for candidates and centre staff to use. Barcode readers will be available at the entry point to scan barcode on the admit card. The Lab number will be informed to the candidate at this point Candidate must drop the Admit Card and Rough Sheets in the advised boxes after displaying to the staff available next to drop box. If any candidate misses to drop Admit Card or Rough Sheets in boxes, action (which also includes disqualification from the exam) can be taken against him.

The candidate is not allowed to bring certain items to the examination centre:

Electronic devices including mobile phones, gadgets and communication devices.

Metallic items including jewellery, etc.

Handbags will not be permitted.

Shoes with thick soles and clothes with large buttons are not permitted at the centre.

Finally, like all exams, this too shall be overcome. The most important thing is to stay calm and trust yourself and your preparation. All the best to all the candidates for the JEE Main 2020.