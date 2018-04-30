As students wait with bated breath to check their results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2018, many users took to Twitter to relieve stress by posting hilarious memes. The CBSE is yet to declare the JEE results for, both Paper I and Paper II, on its official website, but that did not stop Twitter users from tickling our funny bones.

Around 14 lakh students had appeared for this year's JEE Main exam to pursue higher education in technical courses, Times of India reported. Students write the exam hoping to pass with flying colors to get into architecture and engineering courses in National Institute Technology and Indian Institute of Technology across India. The students who successfully clear the JEE Main exam are eligible for the JEE Advanced exam.

According to reports, the results were supposed to be declared at 11 am, however, there was a delay in the announcement of the exam results.

Here is how you can check the JEE results:

Open the official website: jeemain.nic.in [Click on the link]

Scroll down a bit, and you click on the link that says: "JEE Mains 2017 Results".

It will take you to a page or popup where you will be asked to enter your application number, date of birth and the security pin issued to you.

Key in and click "Enter". It should take you to the results page.

What you will now have in front of you is not only your marks but also your rank and whether you are eligible to sit for the JEE Advanced test.

The rank will be in two parts: The all-India rank and the all-India rank by category.

As tensions are running high among students who are expecting the results, here are a few memes that were posted on Twitter to relieve some stress.

JEE Main 2018 Results to be out soon... Get ready to fall into the never-ending Cycle xD #JEEMain #Meme pic.twitter.com/9cjwW6tQoS — collegedunia.com (@college_dunia) April 30, 2018